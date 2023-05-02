Shoppers Say This $5 Lip Gloss Rivals Fenty Beauty’s $21 Gloss Bomb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I can’t begin to tell you the number of times I’ve seen or heard about Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in person and on TikTok. Fans are always tooting the product’s horn because of its ability to give you the juiciest, shiniest, fullest pout. I’m fully convinced there’s something magical in that tube. But if you don’t have $21 to shell out for the viral Gloss Bomb, you’re in luck, because we found an alternative that costs only $5 on Amazon.

The tube in question is NYX’s Butter Gloss. It goes onto your lips smooth like butter (hence the name) and continues to keep your pout silky soft throughout the day. This medium-coverage gloss also delivers the prettiest touch of color, whether it’s the brown Ginger Snap shade or the coral pink Creme Brulee option. You get the same shiny finish as Fenty’s Gloss Bomb, minus any stickiness.

Get your pout glistening in the Butter Gloss from NYX. It’s $16 cheaper than RiRi’s cult-fave, but works just as well, according to shoppers. It’s also the No. 1 best-selling lip gloss on Amazon. Need I say more?

Several shoppers tout the Butter Gloss as an alternative to the Gloss Bomb.

“I have three Fenty Gloss Bomb creams and this is such an amazing dupe,” raved one five-star reviewer. “It’s way more budget-friendly, looks and feels just as great. I’m definitely switching over.”

Another one wrote, “It’s so pretty. I got it as a Fenty dupe and it’s giving everything I wanted it to give. It has wayyy more pigment but I’m not mad at it, it actually makes me like it more!”

“I am smitten with this gloss. I’ve had Creme Brulee, Sunday Mimosa and Peaches n Cream before, which were good. But Tiramisu…..is the most perfect color I’ve ever had on my lips. It’s my HG. It is life. Nude pinkish natural color that smooths out lip lines and has enough shine to pop without taking over my face,” explained another shopper. “I’m so glad I bought this to replace my Fenty Gloss Bomb. This is way better and cheaper.”

Fenty Gloss Bomb, who?? Add a pop of shine and color to your lips with NYX’s super affordable lip gloss. It costs just $5 on Amazon, which makes this pretty much the easiest purchase ever.

Oh, and did I mention the NYX version comes in 33 shades? Its range far exceeds the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Lumizer’s seven options. And that’s no shade (get it?) to RiRi (her selection is crazy good), but if you want more colors, opt for the Butter Gloss.