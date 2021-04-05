This $8 Product Gave Me a Laminated Brow Look on a Budget

Scroll To See More Images

My love for having thick luscious eyebrows dates back to my first brow wax failure back when I was in middle school. Long story short, my brows came out super thin and sparse, and I vowed I would never take my relatively full eyebrows for granted again. Though it took a few years of horrible waxing jobs and plenty of razor bumps to discover threading (finally), it’s become my preferred method of brow grooming and has helped me on my quest to achieving the Zendaya-esque brows that I’ve always coveted. Luckily, thin brows are outdated, and my flourishing brows fall right in line with the beauty industry’s current obsession with thick brows and my current obsessions with the NYX Brow Glue Stick (more on that later).

With the rise of brow cosmetic enhancements like micro-blading and brow lamination, I couldn’t be happier that I finally have the brows I’ve always desired. The maintenance of these in-office, brow enhancing procedures doesn’t quite fit my budget, so I’m doing everything in my power to keep my brows flourishing from the comfort of my home. Lately, my brows have been thriving so much so that they’ve gotten to the point of being somewhat unruly, which has left me requiring some brow tamers. As this is a relatively new “issue” for me, I went ahead and googled hacks that may be able to help.

I’ve tried everything from hairspray to Elmers Glue Sticks to help my brows stay in place. Unfortunately, these unconventional methods usually make lead my brows to either break free of the hold almost instantly or develop white residue by the end of the day. Recently, though, NYX’s latest brow product swooped in to save my brows, as I’ll detail right here in this review.

NYX Professional Makeup The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler

It’s a new holy grail (!!!).

At the moment, I’m between rounds of chemical peels, which means I can’t get my brows threaded and have been in desperate need of a product to maintain my brows between threadings. NYX The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler is a non-sticky, stronghold (up to 16-hours) brow tamer that helps you achieve the feathery, laminated brow look in a fraction of the time and for a fraction of the cost. The brow tamer is equipped with a precision spoolie to help you apply the product and mold your brow hairs into place. In addition to being affordable (just $8 at your local drug store), it makes a huge noticeable difference in the look of your brows.

My Brows without any product

My brow hairs grow rather long pretty quickly, so I have to brush them regularly to make them look put together and well-groomed. TBH, I actually think this helps with them staying healthy and full too, but I can’t prove it. My biggest pain point with my brows at the moment is that they don’t grow as thick on the tips as I’d like—I focus on this area when applying any product to fill in my brows.

My Brows with the NYX The Brow Glue

As my photos show, NYX The Brow Glue goes on completely clear. Unlike some other products that I’ve used in the past, this brow tamer doesn’t ball up or leave a white cast residue on my long, pretty noticeable brow hairs. I apply 2- 3 layers using the precise spoolie, letting the brow glue get tacky between layers. This makes it easier to mold my brow hair as I like. As you can see, I brush mine upward for a feathery look similar to what’s results achieved when laminating brows.

My final “everyday” brow look using NYX The Brow Glue and filling in my brows.

After molding my brows, I do hair-like strokes with the Mented High Brow Pencil in the places where the hair is spare to fill in my brows. I finish with a concealer that is close to my complexion around my brows for definition. I don’t have a go-to concealer for my brows, but the one I reach for often is NARS Soft Matte Complete Concealer in the shade “Amande.”

Minimalistic makeup has been my go-to these days. I see more people on video calls than I do in real life. Outside of the house, I’m wearing masks. On the daily, I’m reaching for products that help me spruce up a bit with minimal effort—NYX The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler is that and so much more. I use it when I’m just around the house lounging but want to feel a bit more put together. On the flip side, it’s the perfect precursor for flawless brows when I’m doing my makeup for a socially distanced outing. It’s the best of both worlds—you’ll get good use out of it whether you’re a makeup minimalist or going for the full glam.

This is the best $8 that I’ve spent in a while, and I mean that wholeheartedly. I learned the hard way that brows (be it good or bad) can totally change your look in an instant. The NYX The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler made elevating my brow game as easy as applying the tamer to fake a laminated brow look.