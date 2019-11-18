NYX’s Black Friday Freebies and Epic Markdowns Are Worth the Hype: EXCLUSIVE

Scroll To See More Images

Let’s get right to it because the deets are just that good. We all know the best markdowns come from brands that are already affordable. As expected, the upcoming NYX Black Friday sale is just that and more. I’ve been a years-long member of the Lip Lingerie hive and always look forward to the brand’s holiday discounts. Even though my go-to, last-minute lippie has never been more than $10, my inner cheapskate celebrates when that number goes down even more, leaving me brave enough to grab a handful before greeting the cashier.

This year, I’ll be able to do that and score limited-edition loot that’s typically excluded from events like these. In this case, it’s the new Love Lust Disco collection, a range of products that have all the glitter, shimmer and shine you want to steal the show during the holiday season. I’m talking metallic lip toppers, foil eyeshadow, juicy-looking lip gloss and more. Plus, it wouldn’t be the holidays if there weren’t a few epic makeup sets thrown in the mix too. But before you get a closer look at each and every drop, here’s an exclusive first look at the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deets you don’t want to forget.

Black Friday

The fun begins not long after you’ve slept off Thanksgiving seconds and thirds. On November 29, buy anything on the NYX Cosmetics website and automatically get 30% off everything, as well as a free Worth The Hype Mascara mini and sponge with your purchase. Available in four different shades (my fave is blue), this formula emphasizes length and volume, while the tapered brush applicator ensures you can coat every single lash, including those hard-to-reach ones on the lower lash line.

And if you’re shopping in-store, it’s also 30% off everything with two different freebies up for grabs: a Love Lust Disco branded tote when you spend at least $30 (*see store for details) and a Swear By It Shadow Palette (just 20 per store!) when you spend at least $40. The latter includes a whopping 40 fall-friendly shades that will serve you well over the next couple of months. Just remember that each freebie will be available while supplies last.

Cyber Monday

December 2 is when the savings hit a new level. If you’re shopping online, get 40% off everything plus a free Worth The Hype Mascara mini and sponge with your purchase. Should you choose to shop in-store, they’ll be a Disco Fever sale heating things up while you take a break from the cold weather. All of the products from the Love Lust Disco holiday collection and assorted items elsewhere will be up to 40% off.

Personally, I’ve already got my eye on the Satin Cream ($8) and Satin Metallic ($8) Lipsticks. The color options are mesmerizing and the mere thought of getting two lipsticks for less than $10 just made Monday the best day of the week. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see the entire Love Lust Disco collection in all its glittery glory.

Greatest Hits Lip Advent Calendar

24 fan-favorite berries, nudes, pinks, and reds for your next night out.

$60 at NYX Cosmetics

Shimmer Down Body Oil

A silky-smooth rose gold luminizer enriched with avocado, jojoba seed, and grapeseed oils.

$15 at NYX Cosmetics

Body Illuminating Puff

A blend of lavender, rose, and silver tones make this multicolored shimmer universally flattering.

$15 at NYX Cosmetics

Sweet Cheeks Blush Palette

Whether you want a glowy or matte finish, this rosy color combo will bring life back to a dull complexion.

$20 at NYX Cosmetics

Glitter Goals Liquid Lipstick

Three mini lippies infused with enough glitter to turn heads all night long.

$10 at NYX Cosmetics

Epic Ink Liner

The flexible tip applicator ensures smooth application while the waterproof formula promises all-day wear.

$9 at NYX Cosmetics

Foil Play Pigment Palette

Choose from three different color combos of this ultra-creamy, super blendable eye palette.

$10 at NYX Cosmetics

Glitter Vault

Five shades of face and body glitter with a tube of primer so it actually stays put.

$30 at NYX Cosmetics

Highlight Palette

Five new sparkly shades for bringing a next-level glow to the highest parts of your face.

$20 at NYX Cosmetics

Metallic Liquid Liner

Three shades (gunmetal, rose gold, and silver) for adding a dose of radiance to eye makeup.

$8 at NYX Cosmetics

Metallic Lip Topper

Two shades enhanced with diamond-like pearls to give your lipstick a more reflective finish.

$8 at NYX Cosmetics

Suede Matte Lip Kit

This limited-edition kit comes with a lipstick and lip liner in the same color for a dramatic and defined lip moment.

$12 at NYX Cosmetics

Shadow Palette

This party-ready set comes in three different color options, all of which are ultra-velvety and buildable depending on your mood.

$20 at NYX Cosmetics

Slip Tease Lip Lacquer Vault

This potential gift includes six brand new shades alongside six top-sellers.

$25 at NYX Cosmetics

Lip Lingerie Trio Gloss Shimmer Glitter

Wear these sparkly lip glosses alone or on top of lipstick if you want more color.

$15 at NYX Cosmetics

Soft Matte Lip Cream Trio

Copenhagen, Cannes and Monte Carlo are the best-selling shades included in this set for anyone who can’t live without a matte lipstick.

$15 at NYX Cosmetics

Soft Matte Metallic Lip Cream Midi Trio

And if you want a matte option with sparkle, be sure to add these metallic minis to your cart.

$10 at NYX Cosmetics

Butter Gloss Midi Trio

These luscious lacquers come in beautiful shades and offer sheer to medium coverage.

$10 at NYX Cosmetics

