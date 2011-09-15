NYFW’s The Business of Backstage: Time is Money!

While backstage at The Blonds, it was hard not to notice a man in a very ’80s rainbow splashed blazer, Scrooge McDuck tee, and perforated oxfords. As he was casually leaning up against a wall near the hair section, we couldn’t help but wonder, “Who is he? Why is he back here?” If we’ve piqued your interest, read on!

Hi, what’s your name? John Dare.

What do you do? I’m a therapist and an actor, and an aspiring hairdresser on the side. I was a child actor, actually; search for “John Dare, the impersonator” on YouTube and you will see it.

What are you doing back here? I’m learning from Mr. Lanni (Dennis Lanni, lead hair stylist for Bumble and Bumble).

Are you a friend? Yes, I’d like to think so.

Where are you from? From England.

Would you consider yourself a New Yorker now? I suppose so; I’ve put in a lot of time here, and you know you are a New Yorker when American tourists ask you for directions.

Tell us about your look! My ensemble? Well, it’s a bit androgynous, but I like it! I bet I can pull it off! I found these shoes in a basement, brand new, and they said “Hecho a Mano” on them, which I thought meant they were for men, but a Spanish friend told me it means “man-made”. They are for women, but they fit me quite well.

The jacket is for sale (note the pink tag on the sleeve); I bought it in a Thrift Shop; a friend said I had to have it, and I couldn’t resist it. The t-shirt is the Scottish Scrooge McDuck, which I bought brand new, 20 or 30 years ago. See, it reads “Time is Money!”

Is this your first time backstage? Oh no! I went backstage last year, for the first time.

If you could only use one beauty or hygiene related product, what would it be? I like Weleda products; they are from Switzerland or Germany and are pharmaceutical grand cosmetics. They grow their own products, and have their own lavender fields. I like the iris soap and lavender rose oils and their sage deodorants.