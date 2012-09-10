NYFW Trend Spotting: Show Us Those ‘Ol Blue Eyes

We know, we know: blue eye shadow? Sounds a little too ’80s for our liking. But we promise you, take a look at how these designers used blue eye shadow from the past few days at NYFW and you may be singing another tune.

A bright teal, a cool aqua, or a powdery blue — we aren’t too picky when it comes to testing out this trend for yourself. This is a great way to add a pop of color to your look for those of you too timid to try out a bold lip and an even better way to feature your eyes, we are predicting a definite blue shadow comeback for next spring.

Take a look at the slideshow above to see all the different ways you can experiment with blue eye shadow this spring and read our tips below!

When Wearing Blue Shadow:

Stick to a neutral palette – Blue eye shadow may be back, but that doesn’t mean that red lipstick your mom wore with it is. Stick to nude tones on the rest of your face for a look that isn’t too overwhelming.

Be generous with lighter colors – All because it’s blue eye shadow doesn’t mean you should be afraid of it. If you’re using a light blue, powder eye shadow, feel free to apply generously all over your lid… you may just want to stay away from the arch of your brow.

Use cream shadow as a liner – By using a brush and a highly pigmented cream shadow you can achieve a dazzling liner effect. Starting from the inner corners of your eyes, create a winged look along your lash-line for a SS 2013-inspired look!