NYFW Trend Spotting: Burgundy Lips

We’ve been bouncing from show to show this week catching up with makeup artists and hairstylists backstage to learn how to get the gorgeous looks they’ve been creating for Fashion Week. We’ve already noticed some big trends like statement eyes and matte makeup, but we’ve noticed that burgundy lips, which have been showing up for the past few seasons, are becoming a classic. At shows like Zac Posen and Phillip Lim, makeup artists have been putting a deep crimson touch on the lips for a look that brings total drama.

If you’re going to attempt this bold trend, we recommend keeping your lips the center of attention by leaving the rest of your makeup on the minimalist side. For a matte look, use the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil. If you’d prefer a glossier look, try the Rich Wine Gloss for Stila, used to get the look at Alice + Olivia. Take a look at some of our favorite burgundy lips from Fashion Week and tell us if you’ll be trying the trend yourself!