NYFW Trend Spotting: Burgundy Lips

We’ve been bouncing from show to show this week catching up with makeup artists and hairstylists backstage to learn how to get the gorgeous looks they’ve been creating for Fashion Week. We’ve already noticed some big trends like statement eyes and matte makeup, but we’ve noticed that burgundy lips, which have been showing up for the past few seasons, are becoming a classic. At shows like Zac Posen and Phillip Lim, makeup artists have been putting a deep crimson touch on the lips for a look that brings total drama.
If you’re going to attempt this bold trend, we recommend keeping your lips the center of attention by leaving the rest of your makeup on the minimalist side. For a matte look, use the NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil. If you’d prefer a glossier look, try the Rich Wine Gloss for Stila, used to get the look at Alice + Olivia. Take a look at some of our favorite burgundy lips from Fashion Week and tell us if you’ll be trying the trend yourself!
Are you bold enough to wear burgundy lips?
At Alice + Olivia, the deep burgundy lip was offset by milkmaid braids and fresh, matte skin.
For Cushnie et Ochs there were statements being made in the hair, eyes and lips. The high-volume slicked-back hairstyle melded perfectly with subtle brown shadows and matte burgundy lips.
At Kenneth Cole, the matte burgundy lips made a clear statement against sleek hair and fun accessories.
At Marc by Marc Jacobs Dick Page blended two shades of Shiseido's Lacquer Rouge together to create this glossy lip (which he described as more of a tomato).
At Phillip Lim, the burgundy lip was created by Francelle Daly for NARS Cosmetics, using the Kenya Lip Liner Pencil as a base with the Mambo Eyeliner Pencil used as a lip liner.
Pamella Roland balanced a burgundy lip with a light golden eyeshadow.
Sally LaPointe used a burgundy lip to coordinate with the color palette of the collection.
Zac Posen's burgundy lip was the focal point of the face while the hair was all about the deconstructed chignon.