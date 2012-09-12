NYFW Trend Spotting: Out-of-the-Box Hair Accessories

Okay, Blair Waldorf disciples, get ready to pull your old headbands out of their boxes and put DIY touches on them, because hair accessories are officially a trend again. So far at NYFW, we’ve seen all different variations of accents on the hairstyles, ranging from duct tape to netting to stocking caps. While most of the looks aren’t really ready-to-wear, we’re anticipating some seriously creative head wear coming into play in the spring.

Erin Fetherson’s look featured zipper headbands which were much more wearable than the duct tape middle parts at Alexander Wang. To get the look of out-of-the-box hair accessories at home, try these DIY tips:

Using glue or ribbon, wrap chains around a headband for more of a rocker chic look.

Add a colorful feather (same length of the headband) to the piece and accent with a brooch or rhinestones.

Apply a strip of fabric to a hair comb to dress up your bun or ponytail.

Images via ImaxTree