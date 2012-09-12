NYFW Trend Spotting: Out-of-the-Box Hair Accessories

Okay, Blair Waldorf disciples, get ready to pull your old headbands out of their boxes and put DIY touches on them, because hair accessories are officially a trend again. So far at NYFW, we’ve seen all different variations of accents on the hairstyles, ranging from duct tape to netting to stocking caps. While most of the looks aren’t really ready-to-wear, we’re anticipating some seriously creative head wear coming into play in the spring.
Erin Fetherson’s look featured zipper headbands which were much more wearable than the duct tape middle parts at Alexander Wang. To get the look of out-of-the-box hair accessories at home, try these DIY tips:
- Using glue or ribbon, wrap chains around a headband for more of a rocker chic look.
- Add a colorful feather (same length of the headband) to the piece and accent with a brooch or rhinestones.
- Apply a strip of fabric to a hair comb to dress up your bun or ponytail.
The duct tape clad center part from Alexander Wang is most likely never going to be seen in street style, but the designer brought the house down when the looks began glowing in the dark at the end of the show, highlighting the hair accessory.
We can’t help but think of U.S. Open champion Serena Williams when we see this headband from Chadwick Bell, and we fully intend on wearing this at home.
The netting used around the hair and neck lent itself well to the presentation, but seeing this on the street would be alarming, if nothing else.
This unzipped zipper headband from Erin Fetherston screams Gossip Girl, which is entirely fine in our book.
Sign us up for a turban in every color, a la Marc by Marc Jacobs.
Would you wear a stocking cap like this one from Nicholas K?
ThreeASFOUR had maroon mesh hoods at their show. How do you feel about this accessory?
Victoria Beckham showed black hats with a smaller brim than we've seen in past seasons.
This headpiece is reminiscent of Bane from the Dark Knight Rises, minus the freaky face part of the piece.
The functionality of this tall, straw hat is pretty minimal, but it's all about fashion over function, right?