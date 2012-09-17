Spring 2013 Trend Watch: Colorful Graphic Eyes

Makeup at New York Fashion Week has been very polarized as far as trends go: either there was a ton of color, or nothing at all. The minimalist trend has been huge for next season, but on the opposite end of the spectrum some of the looks we’ve seen on the eye have been the most colorful and creative makeup we’ve ever encountered. From turquoise to orange to white, the color spectrum ranged just as far as the application did, from all-over lids to graphic liner.
Michael Kors opted for a turquoise graphic liner, while Donna Karen went for a fuchsia rim around the eye with matching lashes. The best part about this trend? It’s incredibly wearable and affordable. Regardless of the application of the color, one thing is for sure: colorful, graphic eyes are very much in for spring. We’ll be watching to see how this develops throughout London, Milan and Paris!
Would you brave this bold trend? Tell us in the comment section below!
Images via Imax Tree
Anna Sui coordinated eyeshadow color with wig color and added a dash of intense graphic liner.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Graphic white liner on the eyelid was the only makeup at the A Detacher show.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Donna Karan's eye makeup reminds us of Effie Trinket from the Hunger Games.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Betsey Johnson showcased heavy black liner plus angular color on the lid.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Kate Spade went with a semi-subtle blue eyeshadow.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Michael Kors' show had a blue graphic liner on the lid, perfectly contrasting with the black and white clothing.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Monique Lhuillier's models had intense blue shadow with metallic green shadow on the inner corner of the eyes.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Ohne Titel had a similar idea to A Detacher with white graphic eyeliner.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Peter Som hid the orange eyeshadow with mini-veils.
Photo:
Imax Tree/
Three as Four had a very futuristic inspiration, with a purple shadow coming from in between the brows to the bridge of the nose.
Photo:
Imax Tree/