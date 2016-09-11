NYFW Beauty Street Style: The Best Hair and Makeup Looks So Far

Sure, the start of Fashion Week means the beginning of enough outfit inspiration to last through December. But one overlooked aspect of street style? All the amazing beauty looks on show-goers, models, and bloggers.

But unlike last season’s braid trend, this season brings us grown-out lobs, some choppy, textured shags, and more than a few sloppy buns—yep, just like the one you wore in middle school that your mom used to affectionately call a “birds” nest”—almost nary a plait in sight. The makeup looks are similarly wearable: pastel eyeshadows, bright lips, highlighted cheeks. Ahead, 25 pieces of major beauty inspiration from NYFW SS17 to bookmark for a rainy (or uninspired) day.