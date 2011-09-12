NYFW SS 2012: Zac Posen Does a Modern-Day Grace Kelly

At the Zac Posen SS 2012 show we were pleasantly surprised to find the wispiest, longest lashes we have ever seen (aside from Kim Kardashian of course). Taking inspiration from the wispy and airy clothing collection, MAC Cosmetics makeup artist Kabuki chose to layer two different sizes of false lashes (a spikier lash and a wispier lash) to construct a modern day princess look.

Describing it as a “Grace Kelly feel” he kept the rest of the face matte, adding MAC Paints in Entitled (a soft lavender shade) to the lids and a muted mixture of white, orange and brown on the lips for a matte look. Kabuki noted that Grace was never overpowering, and that’s what he wanted this look to be.

For the hair, Jimmy Paul for Bumble and Bumble gave the girls a Marcel wave in the front and a messy bun in the back — a bit of a juxtaposition of styles. To get the look he applied Thickening Hairspray to soak the hair and dried it in for texture. He then curled the entire head with a 3/4 inch curling iron, brushed the curls out, and set the front section with pins to achieve the Marcel wave look. At the nape of the neck Paul pulled the hair into a low, messy bun and added Does It All Hairspray for added hold.

All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.