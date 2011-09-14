NYFW SS 2012: Wearable Rocker Waves at Theyskens’ Theory

We’ve seen a fair share of the less-than-wearable “wet” looking hair at this season’s shows, which is why we were so excited when we saw the loose, wavy hair at Theyskens’ Theory. A look that is totally transferable to everyday wear, the style was created by Odile Gilbert for Krastase. Based on the idea of a girl with “rocker attitude” who still cares what she looks like and preps before she goes out, the look consisted of undone waves.

“It’s like a normal girl who likes curling her hair but doesn’t know how to do it. She’s doing it badly,” Olide explained. Perhaps what we love most about this look is just that it means we can recreate it ourselves, even if we’re not totally capable with a curling iron.

On the nails, Jin Soon Choi for Zoya layered two iridescent shades, Dharma (pictured left) and Miley (right). The end result was sheer but slightly futuristic when it hit the light.

The makeup look, created by James Kaliardos for MAC, was simplistic, but also kept with the “cool girl” theme of the hair. First, Kaliardos perfected the skin with concealer and MAC Prep + Prime powder. After contouring the face, he applied a greenish-brown khaki eyeshadow (called “Sand Brown”) to the inner and outer corners of the eye. In the center of the eye, Kaliardos used MAC Pro Pigment in Platinum, a high-shine silver shade. According to the makeup artist, the eyes and the skin were the focus of this look, and he wanted to keep the impression that the girls could have done the makeup themselves.