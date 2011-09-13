NYFW SS 2012: ‘Wacky’ Hair and Pops of Color at Chris Benz

“Wonky and wacky” was whatTIGI hairstylist DJ Riggs said they wanted the hair to be like for Chris Benz’s “Andy Warhol Factory and Coney Island” inspiredrunway show.To achieve this Riggs said they prepped with a lot of dry shampoo and Working Spray from TIGI Catwalk to make the hair a little more textured and dirty. For girls with a lot of hair, he braided the back of the hair and pinned it to give it the allusion of a short bob, while the rest of the hair was rolled into hot curlers.

After the hair was pulled out of the rollers it was going to be backcombed to make it big and hide the braids. “It’s not supposed to be pretty, it’s supposed to be more edgy and fun,” he said.

Complimenting the messy bob and the color in the collection, Lancome makeup artist, Daniel Martin, said they useda lot of color, but still tried to keep the skin really natural and dewy, so it doesn’t look like a lot of makeup.”The goal is to use washes of color instead of a hard color,” Martin explained. To do this he started with the eyes. Martin brushed a sea-foam green color on the eyes and pumped it up with Lancome Hypnose Doll Lash Mascara. The blush was a tangerine color placed high on the cheek like a bronzer. The finishing touch was lightly brushing Lancome’s Sequence of Love, a orange/red lipstick, onto the lip.

What do you think of this subtle, yet powerful use of color? Too much altogether, or just enough to brighten your mood?