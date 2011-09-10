NYFW SS 2012 Suno’s Twists Galore & Lollipop Lips

We knew we were in for a saucy treat backstage when we heard Suno’s SS 2012 look was inspired by the transition of a young girl becoming a woman. Carole Colombani for MAC Cosmetics took us through the makeup look that she described as “fresh and beautiful, but not so innocent.”

Colombani usedMAC Matchmaster Foundation SPF 15, well blended and applied with a medium-size brush. She didn’t use any blush or mascara, as this look wasn’t supposed to look like a makeup pro executed it. She used Cake Mix from a MAC eye palette on the cheekbones, nose, chin, and in the corners of the eyes. For the eyebrows, she filled them in with powder by brushing in a blurry line and combining Omega, Coquette and Mystery MAC eyeshadow shades.

The eyes had two textures: matte underneath usingMAC’s eyeshadow in Copperplate, and shiny on the lids using Satin Taupe mixed with a some gloss via the MAC Mixing Base in a clear, neutral shade. The lips were done via a tube MAC Lip Mix in red, done with a pop in the middle and erasing the excess in the corners.

Odile Gilbert for Kerastase mastered the hair, with the key word being twists. She used a lot of mousse (Kerastase Volumactive) and hairspray to create texture amongst the tiny chignons in the back, which were flat on top with some longer pieces looped down and in for effect.

Since the goal was to just look beautiful, she didn’t even curl the hair, but just moved it along with her hands to place and fix, bobby pin and spray. She added someKerastase Elixir Ultime for softness and shine as the final touch.

Haven, representingessie, took care of both the fingers and toes, with a very clear, shimmery layer of essie in Main Squeeze to get an iridescent, icy, flirty look. One coat was applied to nails, with two applied to the toes. It was followed up with an essie Top Coat and Quick Dry Drops.