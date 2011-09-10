NYFW SS 2012: Ruffian & Prabal Gurung’s Braids & Orchid Lips

Since NYFW doesn’t care about your weekend, today started at the crack of dawn with some of the best shows of the week. Ruffian showcased bold Jockey-inspired makeup with a thin cat eye and long, lush lashes and Prabal Gurung went for a strong “Orchid Flower” lip. Both shows had nails that we instantly lusted after, and the skin was left fresh and dewy.

Click through the slideshow for tips on how they got the look, and a peak behind the scenes!

All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.