NYFW SS 2012: Rodarte’s ‘Starry Night’ Eyes & Nails

You can always expect something amazing from the Rodarte girls, Laura and Kate Mulleavy, and this Spring 2012 (at least in the hair and makeup department) they didn’t disappoint. With an all-star line up backstage, James Kaliardos led the makeup for NARS, Odile led hair for Kerastase, and Deborah Lippmann was on nails.

Kaliardos took inspiration from Van Gogh’s Starry Night to create a really dense and dark eye look. He began by using a grey shadow pencil all over the lid of the eye, and then brushing a dark shadow (Night Flight) on top. Lastly, he dusted a shimmery blue (Tropic) over the lid for that Starry Night look. He kept the rest of the face light and glowing by adding Penny Lane blush to the cheeks and lips, and a touch of Na Na gloss right in the center of the lip.

For the hair, Odile was going for a “sweet sixteen” style, stating that it was a very soft look that could be easily achieved at home. The hair was first curled with a 3/4 inch iron all over the head, and then a wrapped back loosely and tucked away from the face with a hair comb, but the comb was hidden and not part of the style.

Deborah Lippmann worked with the Mulleavy sisters to create a custom blend for the show, based off of her color Lady Sings the Blues. Lippmann added extra graphite pieces of glitter to the polish to get that Starry Night feel for the nail. On the toes, they kept things simple with a taupe shade called Fashion.