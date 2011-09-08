NYFW SS 2012: Richard Chai Does Brights & Texture, Learn How

To start off NYFW SS 2012, Richard Chai went for an “explosion of color and texture” for his collection — which was certainly a nice way to begin the spring season. For the hair and makeup, they artists wanted to mimic that while keeping the balance throughout the look.

Tippi Shorter, celebrity hairstylist for Avon, let us know that she was creating a style that contained two different textures in the hair — a bit of a disheveled, messiness at the top, and then a sleek ponytail. Shorter used Avon Advanced 3D Rescue to get the sleek ponytail, and then a bit of Volumizing Spray Gel at the crown of the head for the disheveled, messy look. She also added a touch of static at the bottom of the ponytails with a balloon, stating that she “wanted to use as little tools as possible, and have it be a bit more organic.” I loved the creativity!

James Kaliardos, the lead artist for the MAC Cosmetics team, described the makeup look as a Harajuku Girl-meets-Venice Beach. He noted that the skin was kept very minimal with just a touch of foundation, but then they added bright colors on either the eyes (MAC Orange Chroma or Magenta Chroma) or on the lips (with MAC High-Def Cyan or Violetta Lipstick).

For the eyes, the color was swept on with a brush, thicker in the corner and brushed lightly across the rest of the lid. For the lips, the key was a full, opaque color so this is also best applied with a brush.