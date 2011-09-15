NYFW SS 2012: Reed Krakoff’s Easy Sophistication

Reed Krakoff’s hair and makeup this season kept with his usual vibe, with Guido Palau noting that he has such an ease and sophistication to his collection, they wanted to continue that with the beauty look.

Palau, who led the team for Redken, chose to create a messy, naturally parted low ponytail. The hair was given natural texture (or that natural texture was created) and then tied at the nape of the neck with a leather strap. Palau stated that the nice thing about this ponytail is that you can update it depending on what you tie it with — which we’ve seen often this season.

Diane Kendal who led the team for MAC Cosmetics chose to give the girls a fresh, very “spring” look as she described it. Kendal filled in the brows with powder making them the focal point of the look, and applied two blush shades to the cheeks (Immortal Flower and Love Cloud, both coming out for Spring 2012). She then used a shimmery nude gloss, Tinted Glass in See Through for the lips.