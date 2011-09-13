NYFW SS 2012: Rebecca Minkoff Finds the Right Stripe

The Rebecca Minkoff girl has moved from sweet to romantic and slightly sultry, with hair reminiscent of Diane Keaton in Manhattan, a healthy looking glow to the face, and candy striped nails.

Starting off with makeup, Mai Quynh for mark. used the brand new min-a-real cream-to-powder foundation (pictured above) that just “melts into the skin,” she told us. Before applying, moisturize with the for goodness face moisturizing lotion SPF 30 and the primed for perfection face primer. Next use some conceal for real hook up concealer or the good riddance concealer pencil in areas that need a little extra work, followed by t-zone bronzing via the bronze pro bronzing powder. Finish with Lash all you want high volume mascara in black, and use either the lipstick in cha cha or in coral fixation.

With one glance at the hair, we went straight to Jeanie Syfu, key stylist for Tresemme to get the scoop on the look that was taking two stylists per model to complete. The look is soft and ’70s perm-like, starting lower on the scalp to create a more modern take instead of overly reinstating the retro look. Syfu started with Tresemme 24 Hour Root Spray and instead of doing these corkscrew sets at home, she recommends using a lot of the product to start then creating the waves via a 1/4 inch small curling iron, and make sure the curls have time to set and cool, to keep out any moisture.

Meg Ross at Haven Spa for essie handled the nails for Minkoff’s cool spring 2012 girls, using essie Below the Belt then layering two finely hand drawn coats of Pink Parka on top for a striped effect. Toes just possessed Below the Belt, and all was finished off with essie Top Coat and Quick Dry Drops.