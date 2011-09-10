StyleCaster
NYFW SS 2012: Rag & Bone’s Sun-Kissed & Sporty Look

Rachel Adler
Rag & Bone’s downtown, effortless look was brought to life once again by makeup artist Gucci Westman (wife of Rag & Bone co-designer David Neville) and hairstylist Guido Palau.Westman created a sun-kissed look that left the girls with an appearance of returning from their summer holiday, with “beautiful warm skin and a peachy, nude look.”

She used a the new Revlon eye shadow quad in Addictive for a subtle sweep of color across the lids, adding just a touch of mascara. For the lips, Westman combined Super Lustrous Lipstick in Demure and Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Peach Petal (with a powder on top) for a creamy, pale and matte look.

Guido Palau worked with Redken and Sultra products for the hair, which was pulled into a 90s low ponytail, held together at the neck with a band. The hair was blow dryed, and smoothed out and then given a bit of “krinkle” with the Sultra Wicked Gold iron. Palau also used a braiding technique to create an illusion of thin hair in the back, braiding hair up against the head and hiding it underneath.

For the nails, Jin Soon led the team for Revlon and used a gorgeous creamy grey shade called Smoky Canvas (available October 2011), noting that she wanted to enhance the natural beauty, looking for a chic surfing girl look, but something that was edgy and natural.

