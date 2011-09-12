NYFW SS 2012: Preen Inspires Structured Femininity

Like many shows this season, Preen went with a “fresh and dewy” look for their runway face, but added a very modern twist (no pun intended) to the hair. Paul HanlonforAveda told us what was the inspiration behind the updated 40s’ hair roll.

“They really liked the idea of just keeping it very clean, very sculpted in a way,” Hanlon said. The hair, retro with a little Japanese influence, took about three people to sufficiently twist and pull tightly to the head. “There’s a very graphic element to it,” he said.

Hanlon started with a slightly side part and brushed all over. He applied a generous amount of Aveda’sVolumizing Tonic all throughout sections of the hair and blow-dried. Then he sprayed Aveda’sAir Control Hairspray to control the hair and give it some hold.

“It’s quite tight on the front of the head. And we’re just twisting the hair, using big pins to hold it in place, following the hairline. And then the other side is the same. And then just draw them together, and secure them with pins,” he explained. Sounds simple, but the process looked much more intricate up close.

Hanlon said it was important for the hair to look structured but to still look like hair. “We didn’t want it tobecome plastic looking or manufactured. It still had to have a reality to it.”

Balancing the hair nicely were the apricot cheeks and lips. Val Garland from MAC Cosmetics explained how to achieve this look for everyday.

“It’s all about this kind of rush of flush on the cheeks, so we’re using two kinds of colors, like an apricot and a mango. And just blending the apricot in first, so you get this wash on the outside, and then the mango at the center,” Garland explained.

What Garland said she liked about this look is that it was a five-minute makeup routine.

“It’s just a really nice, summer, fresh and very fast,” she said.

Fluffing up the eyebrows with a brow gel, and applying a little bit of highlighter to the top of the cheek completed this feminine face.

With nails by Haven for Essie, this look was the perfect combination of strong features with delicate undertones. And the best part? It is a trend you can actually do yourself and wear everyday.