NYFW SS 2012: Peter Som’s ’60s Grunge

Peter Som chose to create a grungey girl from the ’60s for his Spring/Summer 2012 show, using pops of Rose Gold extensions in the hair and deep violet on the eyes. Colorist Aura Friedman for Wella told us that she was looking for a color that wasn’t going “to smack you in the face, something that was more underated, soft and pretty” which is how she came upon the Rose Gold shade for the highlights. The extensions are slipped in near the girls’ severe side part in the hair so it just peeks out underneath and hits the light.

For the styling of the hair, led by Eugene Souleiman for Wella, he noted that he wanted to create “bad girl hair” to contrast with the chic clothes. After blowing out the hair he added a bit of volume and draped the hair across in a severe side part, adding in the colored extensions. He then pinned the hair with a bobby pin, noting that he’s not “revinventing the wheel but as a man, that’s how I like women to look.”

Tom Pecheux led the makeup team for MAC Cosmetics, and he gave the girls a healthy, fresh complexion leaving all attention for the eyes. He chose a violet-burgundy shade for the eye, noting that it didn’t link to the collection but he wanted to play with color, to bring out the young playfulness of the girls.

