NYFW SS 2012: Oscar’s Glowing Skin & Big Stevie Nicks Hair

Oscar de la Renta’s collection never fails to amaze me — a bevy of intricately detailed dresses and accessories went down the runway last night, complete with stunning Stevie Nicks inspired models.

For makeup, legendary Gucci Westman for Revlon gave the girls a soft, dewy and romantic look to their skin. She mentioned that she was almost painting their faces with glosses and creams, as if painting a picture, using multiple duos of balms to achieve the look (one of which is her new limited-edition Bordeaux in the Snow gloss palette). Westman added that she wanted the skin to be kind of textural, so she was playing with natraul highlights and shadows and a “peaches and cream” sort of color to balance out the look. She used Dr. Hauschka moisturizer as well to make sure the skin was clearly omitting moisture and really glowing.

For the hair, Orlando Pita led the T3 team, and aimed to create a big, frizzy, Stevie Nicks inspired style. He noted that he wanted it to be romantic and effortless. To get this look (some may remember this from last season’s Marc Jacobs show) stylists use a techinique called rick-racking. They weave hair around large hair pins and heat with a flat iron. The hair then has to set on those pins for about an hour (a hard style to pull off before a runway show!). The pins are then unraveled and the hair brushed out for full volume.