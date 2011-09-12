NYFW SS 2012: Ohne Titel’s Sleek vs. Rachel Zoe’s Sexed Up

To showcase the accessories and intricate designs at Ohne Titel, the hair and makeup was kept pretty minimal — simply slicked back hair with a bold brow to to keep the look modern. While we do call this a minimal makeup look, the slicked back hair still had plenty of volume, keeping the look streamlined and not just well, flat.

Jimmy Paul for Bumble and Bumble used Thickening Hairspray to give the hair body, and then Surf Spray for texture. The hair was brushed (and blow dried) backwards to stay off the model’s faces.

Lisa Butler led the MAC Cosmetics team, giving the girls a strong brow (more on the top and bottom of the brow and filling in there). And then creating a beige-gray color for the eyes and applying it underneath the eye and in the corners. For the mouth, Butler used MAC Cream Color in Nude (which is more of a balm) to allow the true color of the lips to come through.

Nails were painted in a creamy grey color, a custom blend called Moss Campion by Priti NYC.

At Rachel Zoe, we saw things go in a very different direction. Zoe wanted the girls to have a messy, just got of bed, hairstyle-from-last-night look. To get the look Didier Malige for Fekkai actually individualized the look for most girls (working with Zoe the entire way), but used Coiff Bouffant to start for texture, and a handy 1 inch curling iron. He also at times used braids to set the hair or even pin curls depending on what look he wanted to achieve.

The makeup (led by Charlotte Tilbury) featured Exude– Zoe’s new lipstick line — in Nude on the lips. The girls also had winged out liner on the eyes and a rose hue on the lids, to give them a lived-in feel.

All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.