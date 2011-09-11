NYFW SS 2012: Monique Lhuillier’s Aerodynamic World

Backstage at Monique Lhuillier we kept hearing her collection this season was quite different from what she has done in the past. There were very clear aerodynamic elements found in the clothes, which set the course for the hair, nails and makeup.

For the hair, Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created a “ponytail with a twist,” with the final look mimicking a “tight, aggressive horsetail.” To get the look, Gilbert used a reparative serum called Kerastase Fiber Architect (coming out this October). Next, the hair was blow dried and flat ironed. She pulled the strands back, using a flat brush to make it tight on the sides and wrapped it with fabric elastic, secured with hairpins and finished with the Kerastase Double Force Hairspray. She just teasedjust the roots of the pony, while the Fiber Architect prevented frizz from occurring.

Val Garland for MAC Cosmetics created an eye that no one could resist, even the most conservative amongst the backstage crew. She drew a line outward with the MAC Pro Black Chromoliner then traced over it with the MAC Marine Ultra Chromacake Liner and winged it back inward. The MAC Face and Body Foundation was applied with a 187 MAC brush and the brows were brushed and stuck in place with some Brow Set Gel to make them look wet. Some slight contour was applied to the cheeks with Sand Brown and Malaysia Contour Creme and clear MAC Lip Conditioner was dabbed on the lips.

Wanda Ruiz for CND described this look and the collection as “all about the elegant with a sporty edge, powerful, athletic, and aerodynamic.” The fingers got “Soy Milk” manicures on oval shaped nails with the slightly sheer CND Colour in Cream Washed completed with CND Super Shiney Top Coat. Toes were treated to a custom blend color, “Dreamy Cobalt,” which is close in hue to CND’s”Midnight Sapphire”.

On top of the nails, Ruiz layered the CND Violet Shimmer Effect, which added a bit more depth and altered the color to make it look like “luminescence is coming from within.” We asked Ruiz the best tip to accurately paint dark colors on toes, and she loves to start with the CND Ridge Out Base Coat, as the color just adheres right to it, instead of spilling onto the skin. She also likes to start with a side to side stroke at the base of the toenail, then center to tip, and finally a stroke up each side.