NYFW SS 2012: Lela Rose & Derek Lam Head West

Lela Rose and Derek Lam both drew on inspiration from the West Coast for their collections, and we saw that in the hair and makeup. For Lela Rose, with a rockstar team of Ted Gibson on hair, Tina Turnbow on makeup and Deborah Lippmann on nails, they drew upon inspiration from Las Vegas.

Ted Gibson noted that Lela had shown him pictures of old Vegas signs, and he chose to reflect that girl in the desert by pulling her hair off of her face. Instead of doing a braid or ponytail, he chose to twist the hair away from the face (all the way underneath the head) and leave the rest of the hair falling along the back.

Tina Turnbow used bareminerals to create a dewy, healthy look for the girls, concentrating on a “softer version of a metallic smokey eye.” She layered a silver shadow with a rosy shade to tone it down, adding white in the inner corners to brighten the eyes. Turnbow then applied a navy liner to the lash line to brighten the inner rims and added lots of mascara. For the lips, she gave the girls a really soft, rosy lip color with a rose lip gloss on top.

Deborah Lippmann used a shimmery gold-beige shade called Believe (which she created in collaboration with Cher for her Vegas tour) to give the girls an understated , modern twist.

At Derek Lam, Tom Pecheux for Estee Lauder took Derek’s California girl inspiration and created a sun-kissed girl. He chose to apply a yellow shadow on the lids (yes, yellow!) and enhanced the brows and added a soft, shimmery yellow gloss.

Orlando Pita for Phyto was inspired by architect Richard Neutra’s clean, simple lines, and chose to create a sleek ponytail with a severe side part. He used Phyto 7 cream on the girls’ ends for moisture, straightened their hair, and scraped it back with Workable Finishing Spray tying the ponytail at the bottom of the neck. Jin Soon Choi painted the nails with Estee Lauder’s Nude Attitude, stating that Lam wanted to have a “dawn look.”

