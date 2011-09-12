NYFW SS 2012: L.A.M.B. Gives Us Fierce Two-Toned Top Knots

In usual Gwen Stefani style, the girls at L.A.M.B. showcased a fierce look that included two-toned top knots and winged out liner. Danilo, Gwen’s stylist, used Pantene products to create the look, bring the inspiration of a combination of Native American women and the Yoga knot to life. Danilo wanted a “cool, contemporary feel,” with the mix of colors, so he placed the ponytail right on top of the head, and brought in the drawstring black hair ponytail piece and cinched it around the head. Danilo then twisted the hair into itself and let it fall onto itself and pinned it into place. He finished it off with the Medium-Thick Hairspray for a harder hold.

For makeup, Charlotte Willer for Maybelline created a black winged out eye that was unique to each girl’s face shape. The exaggerated wing was on the under side of the eye, layered with black pencil and then a shimmery shadow over the top. To complete the look Willer added a bit of pink blush on the cheekbones as well as a very natural lip, to have all focus on the eyes.

Nails were done by Essie Weingarten’s team, and Essie spoke to us for a few minutes about the color she chose for the show, which was Bobbing for Baubles, a “new spin on navy.” The shade is a grey-navy and was used on both toes and nails – something she said we would see more of this season, we’re moving away from various colors and more towards the matchy-matchy look.

All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.