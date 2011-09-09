NYFW SS 2012: Jason Wu’s Intricate Feathers & Matte Red Lips

At Jason Wu’s SS 2012 show, I was met with an intricately woven hairstyle in Daphne Groeneveld’s platinum locks the instant I walked backstage, and I immediately needed to know more. Odile Gilbert led the Kerastase team and described the look as couture with a touch of punk. The hair was twisted and pinned up with black hair ties and bobby pins, and accessorized with thin black feathers, although Odile noted that the trick of the look is that they don’t look like feathers, and that it really just looks like art.

The models were lucky enough to have their skin cared to before getting into makeup, by guru Sunday Riley. Riley noted that she cared for each girl depending on the condition their skin was in, and due to the humidity breakouts have been more common. She used products from her line such as Start Over and Stimulant 1 to combat redness and puffiness and give the girls a clean base for makeup.

Diane Kendal led the MAC Cosmetics team for the show, and said that due to the fact that Wu was really inspired by the artist KAWS and by pop art in the 50s and 90s and that was seen in the collection, so he wanted to reference that in the makeup. They chose a vibrant red mouth for the look and Kendal used Scarlet lipstick and applied MAC Neo Orange powder on top for a bright and vibrant color. She then added a mineral highlighter to the cheek bones and Perfect Cheek blush for warmth on the skin.

All photos shot with my PEN E-PM1 camera loaned to us for fashion week by Olympus.