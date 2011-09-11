NYFW SS 2012: Fierce Brows & Jagged Hair At Altuzarra

For Altuzarra’s Spring/Summer 2012 show, we again saw 90s references at points. Paul Hanlon who led the Fekkai team chose to create a straight, serrated style for the girls — making sure to not have that straight “Donatella Versace effect” but rather a jagged edge that was often seen in the 90s.

To create this look Hanlon added Full Volume Mousse to the hair and dried it in, but left some texture. He then added in extensions to the girls who didn’t have layers, and razored the ends to create that feeling of fringe. He also wanted the back to have a blunt edge, so for the girls with layers, he actually added extensions for a blunt look. To get the fringe to lay over the eyes as the models walked the runway, Hanlon sprayed Sheer Hold Hairspray and let it dry flat over the eye and then broke the hair into sets. He also added a bit of Fekkai Forming Wax at the ends for jagged edges.

The legendary Tom Pecheux who led the team for MAC Cosmetics noted that they took a cue from the clothes for the makeup look, instead of using inspiration from elsewhere. He created a dynamic brow to balance the colors in the clothing, which Pecheux described as a “50s glamour eyebrow.” A bit of gloss was added on the lids of the eyes for sheen, as well as a very nude lip to tone down the face and keep all focus on the sharp, angled black brow.

For the nails, Candice of CND gave the girls a “second skin” manicure with one coat of Putty and one coate of Super Matte to modernize the look.