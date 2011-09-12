NYFW SS 2012: Donna Karan’s Tribal Inspired Deep Red Lip

Donna Karan’s Spring 2012 collection was influenced by Africa and full of tribal prints, and that was seen throughout the hair and makeup. Eugene Souleiman for Wella led the team for hair, and noted that they wanted to go something that “gave a regal feeling – it was about strength, sex and toughness.” The hair was slicked back and bound for a slightly 90’s feel and extensions were added for length. A mesh fabric was glued on top of the binding and the hair was layered with Shimmer Delight for sheen.

For makeup, Charlotte Tilbury for MAC gave the girls a glowy, high-shine look for the skin. She contoured underneath the cheekbones and temples for a strong look and filled in the brows. They chose a cocoa red lip color which was inspired by African masks for a statement lip.

To complete the look, Deborah Lippmann used Just Walk Away Renee, a sexy black cherry red on the nails. This was the color created in collaboration with Renee Zellweger, and they chose to go as dark red as possible while still being red. Both fingers and toes were painted this color for that “matchy-matchy” look, which we have seen a lot of this season!