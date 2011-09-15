NYFW SS 2012: Cool Hair Alert at Wayne

Hair stylist James Pecis, for Bumble and Bumble, said to contrast the clean lines and leather from Wayne’s Spring collection he wanted to create a hairstyle with texture, coming off the head, inspired by Birds of Prey. Pecis said from the front he just wanted to see the texture off the top, and from the side he wanted a profile of the knotted mohawk.

Pecis said what is really cool about this look is that the knotting is something you could do everyday. “It’s the same concept of making a friendship bracelet, but with your hair,” he explained. He recommends the knotting technique for anyone trying to grow out their bangs as another way to pull them back. Spray your hair with Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray to give it a workable texture and knot away!