NYFW SS 2012: Betsey Johnson’s Wild, Glamorous Ride

Betsey Johnson was cheekier than ever this season with hair, nails and makeup bumped up and taken to the maximum level.

The inspiration was 70s and 80s icons like Debbie Harry and Jerry Hall — sexy, curvy women that have it going on in both the front and the back (oh Betsey!).

Betsey’s daughter was sent out in the first look, while models sported tattooed legs resembling seamed pantyhose with “Betsey” inscribed on the back. A display for her Too Too fragrance was found backstage, along with bright pink hair extensions for the taking. (note: we definitely saw one of the security guards with one of the extensions in their hair!)

Peter Gray for Cutler and Redken created a low, diagonal side-part curling and setting the hair in traditional rolls (just with clips), then sweeping the hair around to the side with a ponytail below— definitely a very wavy, overtly sexual look.

“The reinvention Betsey always does each season feels fresh, and is always a bit bonkers. We forgot sometimes that in fashion, you need that bonkers element,” Gray philosophizes.

Products used for the look begin with Redken 07 Mousse, followed up with Redken Fashion Work 12 Spray on each section, curl it, wind it up, clip, and finish off with a little bit of Cutler Specialist Shine Tattoo Spray.

Sarah Lucero for Stila Cosmetics had us mesmerized with the lips, that she said were supposed to look like “wet paint is dripping from the mouth” — yes! The face was a matte one so Lucero used Stila Perfect + Correct and Brighten + Perfect Sheer Pressed Powder, followed by the Prime Pot Waterproof Eye Shadow Primer, then the Stila Black Diamond Mascara in order to see the shape of the eye before swiping on the cat eye.

The Smudge Pot in black is perfect for the cat eye and from the In the Light palette, use Sandstone and Kitten for under the eye. Use a bit of the Stila Sun Bronzing Powder to contour, and finish off the luscious lip look with the Longwear Liquid Lip in Petal, topped with Dazzling Sparkles Luxe Lip Gloss.

Nails were beyond exciting, created by Nonie Creme for butterLONDON, as they involved false nails, a reverse half moon, a diamante, and a piercing! There were a lot of layers to this look, but in order to get the simplified version, Nonie suggests getting all of your fake nails stuck on a piece of long tape, and lay it out on a dining room or kitchen table. Paint the half moon upside down, fill in with butterLONDON’s Union Jack Black, and add your favorite glitter and diamond decal to the rest. The glitter for this show was a custom mix just for Betsey!