NYFW SS 2012: The Best Twitpics of the Week

Now that we all have smart phones and are constantly connecting with each other through social media, Fashion Week has changed. We don’t have to wait for the show to start to know what the hair and makeup is going to be — at most shows this season (eh hem, besides Marc Jacobs) the beauty press was out in full force finding out the scoop on the look before the models walked the runway.
Above are some of our favorite tweets from behind-the-scenes — flip through the slideshow and let us know what you loved and hated from this NYFW!
The Cut found Diane von Furstenberg sipping on Stella while doing her press interviews backstage. Now I understand what all of those "No Drinking Under 21" signs are for backstage!
Our very own ClickClash picked up on the mod trend at Erin Fetherston. Love those lashes!
CoverGirl's Ashunta Sheriff led the makeup team for Catherine Malandrino's show - don't you LOVE that deep red lip?
FLARE was just about as obsessed with the Rodarte Starry Night eye as we were. Can you even?
Milk Studios showed off the braids "with horns" that were created for Frank Tell's show.
Guido Palau tweeted the hairstyle he created backstage at Ralph Lauren - we approve!
Jeremy Scott's freckled faces were to die for, and Grazia agreed.
Julian Louie stepped up the color-blocked trend with liner. @alyddane83 showed us an up-close and personal image!
Michael Kors' intricate and wild hair was pretty intense - @marzenavigni caught the look backstage.
Narciso Rodriguez was one of the many stylists who chose bright colors in the hair, and PR Consulting showed us the look in action.
threeasFOUR's netted hairstyle was one of the most creative of the week - @themoment caught it all via iPhone for us!
And of course, Beauty High was backstage catching all of the action as well! We especially liked Donna Karan's deep red lip and slicked back (and bound!) ponytail.