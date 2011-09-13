NYFW SS 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Slicked Back, Greasy Hair

Although we still have three more days of shows and presentations to see, we have already noticed a series of trends to expect for the spring… some we like, some we hate.
One that stands out in particular (much to our dismay) is the slicked-back and greasy hair style that so many models are wearing down the runway.
While we appreciate this look for its simplicity (no pins or curling irons here, ladies), we just don’t see how this trend could be very wearable for the everyday girl.
At Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang it was all about looking wet and sweaty, while shows like Victoria Beckham and Prabal Gurung rocked a slightly less repulsive, yet still inconceivable, slicked-back look. While we would normally say “pass” on this look altogether, there are a select group of females that could rock “The Fonz”. Seen already in fall editorials via Emma Watson, ladies with pixie cuts and short bobs can slick back their hair for a more ready-to-wear approach to this otherwise couture look.
So if you dare, see the different ways you can achieve this Spring 2012 look.
"Using Redken Full Frame Mousse Palau applied the product throughout the hair to make it look wet, and used a new Argan oil by Redken to spritz on right before the girls walked for a really drenched feeling. He also used Sultra's Bombshell Iron to add a bit of a wave, wanting the look to really show that downtown girl 'who doesn't care about a blowout.'" As reported by Rachel Adler
"Hanlon started with Session Series Salt Spray to prep the hair. 'It makes hair very dry, adds a little more substance and takes the softness out of it,' he explained. Next was lots of Session Series Styling cream, added section-by-section 'to make the hair quite greasy and heavy and shiny. As it dries, it gives a wet look to the hair.'" As reported by Marie Cravens
"At Prabal Gurung, the hair (led by Didier Malige for Fekkai) was slicked back to create a sporty, 90's inspired toughness. Malige applied COIFF styling gel to the hair and combed back, leaving that center part in place. He let the rest of the hair fall free to still have a mix of femininity." As reported by Rachel Adler
"Bob Recine for PHYTO said they wanted a look that would show off the face. 'We really wanted a kind of sculpted, wet look,' he explained. Recine used PHYTO Intense Volume Mousse to completely saturate the hair. He said it doesn't matter if your hair is washed or dry for this look. After sectioning off the hair and applying huge dollops of mousse, Recine then sprayed hairspray onto a comb and brushed it through the hair to give it a final "sleeker" and more sculpted look." As reported by Amanda Elser
"Jimmy Paul for Bumble and Bumble used Thickening Hairspray to give the hair body, and then Surf Spray for texture. The hair was brushed (and blow dried) backwards to stay off the model's faces." As reported by Rachel Adler