NYFW SS 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Slicked Back, Greasy Hair

Although we still have three more days of shows and presentations to see, we have already noticed a series of trends to expect for the spring… some we like, some we hate.

One that stands out in particular (much to our dismay) is the slicked-back and greasy hair style that so many models are wearing down the runway.

While we appreciate this look for its simplicity (no pins or curling irons here, ladies), we just don’t see how this trend could be very wearable for the everyday girl.

At Alexander Wang and Helmut Lang it was all about looking wet and sweaty, while shows like Victoria Beckham and Prabal Gurung rocked a slightly less repulsive, yet still inconceivable, slicked-back look. While we would normally say “pass” on this look altogether, there are a select group of females that could rock “The Fonz”. Seen already in fall editorials via Emma Watson, ladies with pixie cuts and short bobs can slick back their hair for a more ready-to-wear approach to this otherwise couture look.

So if you dare, see the different ways you can achieve this Spring 2012 look.