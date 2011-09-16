NYFW SS 2012 Beauty Trend Spotter: Brighten via Yellow Lids

The first inkling that a pop of yellow on the eye could become a superstar trend was courtesy of Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics at the Spring 2011 Peter Som show. A full year later, it’s back in a bevy of iterations, giving us a sampling of shades and color combos to look forward to trying in Spring 2012.

Tom Pecheux once again went yellow, this time with Derek Lam (who previously did a dramatic yellow eye for Lam in Spring 2009), and the much anticipated Julian Louie collection showcased a solid yellow lid with a black winged out cat eye.

Backstage at J.Mendel, Gucci Westman, Revlon’s Global Artistic Director told us she was creating a metallic, futuristic eye with some white metallic pearl in the tear duct and a mix of brown and grey with some yellow in the crease and underneath of the eye. We did spy some yellow in the J.Mendel collection, so it was nice to see how to balance a similar color on the face without looking too matchy-matchy.

We asked Westman what the best technique would be to make a yellow on the eye universally flattering, and she shared that it is “all about the blending of the yellow with the brown and grey colors” to bring it to a functional, everyday look on everybody.

Westman kept the lips very nude, blocked with some foundation, and sculpted the cheek to maintain a gorgeous look. On the eyes, try Revlon ColorStay 12 Hour Eyesshadow in “Bombshell” and “Adventurous,” (launching in 2012), and use a small brush to blend until you feel it reaches a flattering state.