NYFW SS 2012: Band of Outsiders Ties Romance with Edge

Band of Outsiders took us by surprise after a flurry of sporty, grungy and downright greasy looks. We were quite pleased to walk backstage to find models with flushed cheeks, rosy lips and soft, loose hair.

The look was inspired by an old Aussie horror movie from 1975 called Picnic at Hanging Rock, in which girls traveled to the desert and mysteriously began disappearing. In true Outsiders fashion, the models were split into two groups: the “Boy” girl and the “Girl” girl to represent the two lines.

Didier Malige for Aveda gave the “Boy” group a low slung chignon, while he gave the “Girl” group loose waves. He wanted the hair to look as if you could do it yourself, and it actually appeared as if you could — the hair was simply dampened with Brilliant Texturizing and Air Control, twisted into two buns and let set.

For makeup, Dick Page for Shiseido gave all the girls foundation where needed. For the “Girl” group he added blush across the cheeks and a touch on the nose for a healthy, flushed appearance. He also added a rosy lip color.

For the “Boy” group, black eyeliner was rimmed around the entire eye, and foundation was used to play down the lip color.