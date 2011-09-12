NYFW SS 2012 Backstage Time Clock: DKNY

DKNY this season was very…DKNY. Bright colors reigned in the collection, with natural beauty kept fresh and simple. Follow our backstage journey, below as we counted down the minutes until the show!

DKNY SHOWTIME: 1PM

11:20am: Finally I am in! There’s a flurry of activity around, and I make my way to a cheerful Charlotte Willer for Maybelline who tells us the DKNY girl this season is “traveling from a California Beach to NYC with just the best items in her suitcase.” Willer is working with Fit Me! Foundation and Powder and new limited edition pieces for the show. Backstage beige is applied at the temples, cheeks, and eyelids for a healthy glow, with Runway Flush placed in the middle of the cheek. Under the eye area the Eyestudio quad of Ready to Wear Naturals is applied – a white in the corner followed by the beige shade and complete with Volum’ Express One by One mascara.

11:25am: What caught our attention most is the new Shine Sensational Pop Stick Lipstick in Raspberry Ice (coming out soon) that resembles a ring pop in texture; it is lightly tinted and activates blood vessels in the lips to enhance the natural lip hues.

11:35am: I’m now with Elle Gerstein for essie, and she is using “Broach the Subject” from essie’s winter collection, an opaque, neutral polish hue that is applied after a base coat. They are doing two coats on both the fingers and the toes.

11:40am: I ask Elle for a good tip to apply a very light color to the toes, to prevent them from looking ruddy and dingy after a few days. She said that to prep toes for sure and always use a base coast to really anchor the nail. She also says that conditioning with cuticle oil is ESSENTIAL, and if you can, do it every night, as well as lotion your tootsies and put socks on.

11:45am: I run into THE Essie Weingarten, and I admire her polished nails (shes wearing “Blushing Bride” (one coat) with “Mademoiselle” on top (one coat). She’s also got a poppy red, “First Dance”, on her toes. I sheepishly show her my nails, which at this point (Day 4 – are a complete wreck). She is the best- totally doesn’t judge or pass out from the site of their hideousness.

11:50am: I’m now with Eugene Souleiman for Wella, who says he wanted to do cool, multi-colored hair as if it had been sun kissed; lighter on the top, darker on the bottom.

11:55am:There are literally extensions everywhere, as well as “extension roadkill” all over the ground, as Eugene is chopping into them irregularly to make the hair bounce.

12:00pm: I watch as the extensions are put in and styled; once in place, the hair is twisted up, spritzed, kept in a bun to create natural movement and have a beachy effect, then let down and placed under floppy hats come showtime.

12:02pm: There are a fair amount of models ready backstage, and are about to move over to the dressing area. Here’s the final look!