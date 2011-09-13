NYFW SS 2012: Architectural Ponytails at Herve Leger

We’ve seen a slew of re-imagined ponytails this season, but the one at Herve Leger, created by Neil Moodie for Bumble and Bumble, is one of our hands-down favorites so far. To complement the collection, which includes fitted dresses and graphic prints, Moodie “wanted to create something that was sort of tough and hard but felt a little bit architectural and a little bit tribal at the same time,” he said.

To create the look, Moodie prepped the hair with Bumble and Bumble Prep Spray and Styling Lotion before blow-drying. He began with a center part, sectioning the hair into three precise ponytails. Each ponytail is attached to the one below it, creating a look Moodie says is “slightly Mohawk-y, but very refined and less severe.”

Moodie touched up the ends of the hair with a flat iron to ensure that “no hair is out of place,” and finished with Bumble and Bumble Shine Spray.

Makeup artist Lisa Butler for Temptu balanced out the strong hairstyle with Greek goddess-inspired makeup. “The clothes are very slick and body-conscious, and we wanted to keep up the slickness with the makeup,” she said.

First, Butler perfected the models’ skin with Temptu AIRpod foundation in a shade lighter than their natural skin tone. After contouring slightly with a darker shade, she gave a wash of subtle gold over the eyes and applied a barely-noticeable amount of black mascara to the lashes.

Full brows a recurring spring trend we’ve seen everywhere this week gave strength and definition to the face. “Jennifer Connelly would be the inspiration for the brows. They’re full, but they’re not arched. The bottom part is a straight line and then the top has a slight curve,” Butler explained.

On the lips, Butler used a nude color called VIP, which has a cream finish that’s neither glossy nor matte. According to Cory Bishop (above), Temptu’s Lead Global Artist, the color is, “A wearable nude. It’s beautiful on everyone.”

