NYFW SS 2012: Alex Wang Does a 90s Urban Girl, Surprised?

Alexander Wang has clearly become known for his urban look, down to even the venue of his show (Pier 94, which is basically a warehouse). For the SS 2012 season things were no different, with Guido Palau for Redken giving the models an “easy, downtown look” with a wet feel. Using Redken Full Frame Mousse Palau applied the product throughout the hair to make it look wet, and used a new Argan oil by Redken to spritz on right before the girls walked for a really drenched feeling. He also used Sultra’s Bombshell Iron to add a bit of a wave, wanting the look to really show that downtown girl “who doesn’t care about a blowout.”

Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics described the makeup look as being extremely raw and 90s. The key to the look was moisturizer (Studio Moisture Cream) for super moisturized skin and a bit of a greasy eye. For the eye, Kendal used black pencil around the eye and underneath it and then blended with moisturizer for a worn-in feel.

The nails were painted with Parchment (a translucent cream) by Jin Soon Choi, one of Wang’s three colors from his collaboration with Sally Hansen coming out in April 2012.