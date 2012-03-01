NYFW SS 2012: 3.1 Phillip Lim’s ‘Rebel Romance’

For 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Spring 2012 show, we saw a mixture of textures and colors (and quite a playful backstage) during our hair and makeup interviews. Francelle Daly led the makeup team for NARS, and told us that her inspiration for makeup was actually the use of kites, calling the look a “rebel romance” with romantic skin and a hard edge eye.

Daly used a duo of shadows to achieve a geometric shape that extended across the crease of the eye, and used a combination of concealer and pink blush on the lips (to first tone down the lip color and then bring back a soft pink hue.

For hair, Odile Gilbert led the team for Kerastase, noting that the story of the hair was “wind.” Gilbert used Fibre Architecture (coming out in October) to both condition and add texture to the hair, then straightened the hair and added a deep side part. She then gave the girls two ponytails at the nape of the neck and looped them into a knot, pinned them, and wisped four loose pieces of hair and pinned them through the back of the head, which she described as “wind pieces.”

The nails, which were led by Angi Wingle of CND, were described as a “Raincoat of color.” A color was created from Raspberry Parfait and CND’s Speedy Top Coat, which formed a semi-sheer transparent shade. Wingle noted that we have been seeing this trend toward nudes and transparency this season, but in this case they were actually matching the nail bed instead of the skin, which enhances what is naturally there.