The NYFW Spring 2020 Beauty Looks You Don’t Want to Miss

Scroll To See More Images

If you want to know what makeup look will go from the red carpet to Instagram next award season or the hairstyle every beauty vlogger will be filming tutorials for come 2020, New York Fashion Week is where you’ll likely find it. Though the weeklong extravaganza has gone through its fair share of changes, it’s still considered the event where trends are born and co-signed by the fashion glitterati. And when it comes to hair and makeup specifically, the best NYFW Spring 2020 beauty looks are the smartest place to start.

Though the runway is just warming up with collections from Tadashi Shoji, Kith, VFiles, and more, there’s already a handful of moments that I think will have staying power beyond Fashion Month. From minimalist nail art to pastel lipstick (yes, seriously) and glitter on the décolleté, these are the beauty looks worth a double-take. Keep checking back for more art-in-motion; I guarantee you’ll find something worth recreating and showing off before everyone else catches up in the New Year.

At Elie Tahari, pastel eyelids paired with under-eye jewels and fall-inspired lip colors made for a standout combo.

Kith never plays it safe with fashion, so this laidback beauty look, complete with relaxed waves (as seen on Winnie Harlow) or slicked back strands, was the perfect compliment.

Editorial nail artist Betina Goldstein was recruited by Kith to create three different nail looks, including this Aspen-inspired minimalist design, using essie nail polish.

At Tadashi Shoji, the half-up, half-down hairstyle and an exaggerated blush on the cheekbones looks gorgeous coming down the runway.

And with the help of Black-owned brand Auda B., every Tadashi Shoji model got a manicure as intricate as the fashion.

VFiles models weren’t limited to just one beauty look, but this exaggerated neon cat eye with a glitter lid, pastel lips, and iridescent body shimmer is my personal favorite.