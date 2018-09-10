The Stunning Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW Spring 2019

Lights, camera, action: another Fashion Month has officially arrived, and all eyes are on New York City as top designers kick off the Spring 2019 season. Like the expensive threads draping models’ statuesque bods, hair and makeup looks run the gamut of the classic to “what exactly am I looking at here?”

This time around, the catwalk has not disappointed with more than a handful of looks that caught our eyes as we scrolled the ‘Gram for quick snaps posted by fashion glitterati. From the hair-raising ‘dos at VFILES to the power red lip at Mara Hoffman, here’s a look at all of the stunning looks we’ve spotted so far.