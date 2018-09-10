The Stunning Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW Spring 2019

Lights, camera, action: another Fashion Month has officially arrived, and all eyes are on New York City as top designers kick off the Spring 2019 season. Like the expensive threads draping models’ statuesque bods, hair and makeup looks run the gamut of the classic to “what exactly am I looking at here?”
This time around, the catwalk has not disappointed with more than a handful of looks that caught our eyes as we scrolled the ‘Gram for quick snaps posted by fashion glitterati. From the hair-raising ‘dos at VFILES to the power red lip at Mara Hoffman, here’s a look at all of the stunning looks we’ve spotted so far.
Silky head wraps at Tom Ford.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
Neutral shadow and slicked-back strands at Tom Ford.
Randy Brooke/WireImage.
Frosted lids and bold lips at the Marrknull portion of the VFILES show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images.
Thick, colorful liner and face hardware at the Shuting Qiu portion of the VFILES show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images.
Big, voluminous wigs at the VFILES Yellow Label show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images.
Gravity-defying blue hair at the VFILES Yellow Label show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images.
Bumpin' braids and vampy lips at Kimberly Goldson's Harlem's Fashion Row show.
Noemie Tshinanga Photography.
Voluminous bobs at Undra Celeste's Harlem's Fashion Row show.
Noemie Tshinanga Photography.
Classic waves at the Nana Judy show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Scrunchies galore at the Hardware LND show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images.
A power red lip at the Mara Hoffman presentation.
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
Barely there makeup at the Noon by Noor show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Pointed color-blocked glitter lids at the Tadashi Shoji show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tadashi Shoji.
Multicolored lips at the LANYU show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images for LANYU.
Bold lips and bold eyeliner at the Discount Universe show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Tall hair and bold makeup at the Laurence & Chico show.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Dark and stormy shadow with loose waves at the Nicole Miller show.
Albert Urso/Getty Images for Mary Kay.
Slicked-back hair and yellow shadow at the Matthew Adams Dolan show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Red eyeshadow and purple underliner at the ARANYANI show.
Brian Ach/Getty Images for NOLCHA.
Glitter lips at the Jeremy Scott show.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Sunset-colored eyelids at the Pamella Roland show.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
Braids and sunset-inspired eyes for the SheaMoisture at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
Sky-high locs for the SheaMoisture at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
Voluminous pigtails and red liner for the Camille Rose Naturals at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
Bantu knots and bold lips for the Camille Rose Naturals at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
Pink-red lips at Cushnie.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Blue shadow and nude lips at Michael Costello.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows.
Brightly colored extensions and dark lipstick at Disney Villains x The Blonds.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Disney.
Sunny eyelids at Chromat.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
Graphic white lines at Self-Portrait.
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.
Vampy eyes and lips at Christian Cowan.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Glossy lids at Claudia Li.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Classic red lipstick at Escada.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
Floral headpieces, graphic liner and bold lips at Rodarte.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.