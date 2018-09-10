StyleCaster
The Stunning Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW Spring 2019

The Stunning Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW Spring 2019

The Stunning Standout Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW Spring 2019
Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows. Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images. Monica Schipper/Getty Images. Thomas Concordia/WireImage. Design: Allison Kahler.

Lights, camera, action: another Fashion Month has officially arrived, and all eyes are on New York City as top designers kick off the Spring 2019 season. Like the expensive threads draping models’ statuesque bods, hair and makeup looks run the gamut of the classic to “what exactly am I looking at here?”

This time around, the catwalk has not disappointed with more than a handful of looks that caught our eyes as we scrolled the ‘Gram for quick snaps posted by fashion glitterati. From the hair-raising ‘dos at VFILES to the power red lip at Mara Hoffman, here’s a look at all of the stunning looks we’ve spotted so far.

1 of 34
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Tom Ford

Silky head wraps at Tom Ford.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Tom Ford

Neutral shadow and slicked-back strands at Tom Ford.

Photo: Randy Brooke/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | VFILES

Frosted lids and bold lips at the Marrknull portion of the VFILES show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | VFILES

Thick, colorful liner and face hardware at the Shuting Qiu portion of the VFILES show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | VFILES

Big, voluminous wigs at the VFILES Yellow Label show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | VFILES

Gravity-defying blue hair at the VFILES Yellow Label show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Harlem's Fashion Row

Bumpin' braids and vampy lips at Kimberly Goldson's Harlem's Fashion Row show.

Photo: Noemie Tshinanga Photography.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Harlem's Fashion Row

Voluminous bobs at Undra Celeste's Harlem's Fashion Row show.

Photo: Noemie Tshinanga Photography.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Nana Judy

Classic waves at the Nana Judy show.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Hardware LND

Scrunchies galore at the Hardware LND show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Mara Hoffman

A power red lip at the Mara Hoffman presentation.

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Noon by Noor

Barely there makeup at the Noon by Noor show.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Tadashi Shoji

Pointed color-blocked glitter lids at the Tadashi Shoji show.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Tadashi Shoji.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | LANYU

Multicolored lips at the LANYU show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images for LANYU.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Discount Universe

Bold lips and bold eyeliner at the Discount Universe show.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Laurence & Chico

Tall hair and bold makeup at the Laurence & Chico show.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Nicole Miller

Dark and stormy shadow with loose waves at the Nicole Miller show.

Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images for Mary Kay.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Matthew Adams Dolan

Slicked-back hair and yellow shadow at the Matthew Adams Dolan show.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | ARANYANI

Red eyeshadow and purple underliner at the ARANYANI show.

Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for NOLCHA.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Jeremy Scott

Glitter lips at the Jeremy Scott show.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Pamella Roland

Sunset-colored eyelids at the Pamella Roland show.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | SheaMoisture at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture On The Runway

Braids and sunset-inspired eyes for the SheaMoisture at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | SheaMoisture at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture On The Runway

Sky-high locs for the SheaMoisture at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Camille Rose Naturals at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture On The Runway

Voluminous pigtails and red liner for the Camille Rose Naturals at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Camille Rose Naturals at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture On The Runway

Bantu knots and bold lips for the Camille Rose Naturals at NaturallyCurly Presents Texture on the Runway.

Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NaturallyCurly.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Cushnie

Pink-red lips at Cushnie.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Michael Costello

Blue shadow and nude lips at Michael Costello.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | The Blonds

Brightly colored extensions and dark lipstick at Disney Villains x The Blonds.

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Disney.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Chromat

Sunny eyelids at Chromat.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Self-Portrait

Graphic white lines at Self-Portrait.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Christian Cowan

Vampy eyes and lips at Christian Cowan.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Claudia Li

Glossy lids at Claudia Li.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Escada

Classic red lipstick at Escada.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | NYFW Spring 2019 Beauty Looks | Rodarte

Floral headpieces, graphic liner and bold lips at Rodarte.

Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images.

