New York Fashion Week Spring Beauty Guide: 12 Trends to Know

Now that we’ve made it through New York Fashion Week and the dust has settled, we can reflect back on the flurry of trends that we’ve witnessed as we dashed from show to show. Obviously many more will develop and be expanded on as we move through London and into Milan and Paris over the course of the month, but New York gives us a good amount of insight about what is to come.
There was a very large theme during NYFW that, as beauty junkies expecting some spring hues, threw us for quite a loop: The “urban party girl” was spotted on many runways, with minimal color and often just a smudge of black liner. We were also pretty surprised to see rainbow-streaked hair popping up at a variety of shows. From faces stripped of color to strands dripping with rainbow hues, we saw it all. Click through the slideshow above to see what other trends we found backstage this season, as well as what the pros are saying about how to get the looks!
[All images via IMAXtree, Graphics by Rolando Robinson]
There were almost too many trends to count over the course of New York
Fashion Week, but these are the top 12 that you should focus on for next
spring.
The "urban girl" continuously popped up on runways this season, described by hairstylist Paul Hanlon at Proenza as a fun-loving girl who could rock any look. Dick Page, lead makeup for Shiseido at Marc by Marc also noted that her smudged liner may have been a result of a long day or night...
Urban Girl: Marc by Marc Jacobs showcased an "NYC Party Girl" created by Dick Page (for Shiseido) who liked the smudged liner look to that time in the day when you spit on your hands and rub underneath your eyes.
Urban Girl: Francelle Daly for NARS created a "sophisticated girl rocker" using a combination of liner and the new Bouthan Duo shadow for darkly rimmed eyes.
Urban Girl: At Proenza Schouler Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics concentrated liner on the bottom lash line but smudged it away with Embryolisse (she also did this on the crease) to get that lived-in look.
Loose, '70s-inspired waves are sticking around for one more season so
get ready to brush out those curls after using your curling iron -- the more tousled the better!
Soft Waves: At Prabal Gurung, Paul Hanlon created what he called "Sissy Spacek" inspired waves starting lower on the head.
Soft Waves: The waves at Billy Reid were just softly tousled at the bottom of the hair.
Soft Waves: For Edun, a middle part and soft waves were spotted on all of the girls.
Although blue shadow may be daunting for the everyday user, it was the most common color on the eyes this season.
Baby Blues: Monique Lhuillier slicked bright blue shadow across the lids of models.
Baby Blues: MAC's Lucia Pica used "an exaggerated cat-like geometric shape" in bold hues to get the look at Ohne Titel.
Baby Blues: Sarah Lucero for Stila Cosmetics used the Stay All Day Waterproof Eyeliner to create a colorful liner look.
Braids have been a trend for years now, but hairstylists reinvented the old standby this season.
The New Braid: The fishtail braid pigtails at Tory Burch were perfectly disheveled.
The New Braid: At Herve Leger, Bumble hairstylist Laurent Philippon created a tight braid along the side of the head.
The New Braid: At Jason Wu, Odile Gilbert for Kerastase created an African braid offset by a fingerwave on the side of the head.
Statement brows aren't going anywhere for spring, with bleaching becoming less common and the bold brow of the '80s becoming more and more of a staple.
Fierce Brows: The brows at Thakoon, created by Diane Kendal for NARS were created with a mix of Jodhpur Eyebrow Pencil and Mambo Eyeliner Pencil.
Fierce Brows: The glam brows created by Kabuki for MAC Cosmetics were formed with a brow powder pencil.
Fierce Brows: The statement-making brows at Jason Wu offset the bold lips and were created with MAC's brow fluidline.
For everyone who doubted the rainbow hair color trend, the spring shows at New York Fashion Week proved its lasting power.
Candy Colored Hair: Oscar de la Renta's candy colored beehive proved that even rainbow hair can be elegant.
Photo:
/Imax Tree
Candy Colored Hair: The wigs at Theysken's Theory were tousled into "beachy waves" by Odile for Kerastase and had been dyed various colors before the show -- deep reds, browns and even teals showed up on the runway.
Candy Colored Hair: Peter Som was one of the first shows to debut a rainbow look, where Aura Freidman, colorist for Wella added various colored extensions.
The deep side part battled it out with middle parts on the runways, giving you plenty of styling options come spring.
Deep Side Parts: A severe part easily dresses up a 'do and the sleek parts at Diesel are easy to replicate.
Deep Side Parts: Alice + Olivia's side part and sleek updo help to dress up any party outfit.
Deep Side Parts: For the DKNY show, various different hairstyles were embraced -- no two girls had the same -- but many had a side part.
The ponytail is still staking a claim in the hair world for spring, this time dropping a bit lower on the neck for a more polished look.
Low Ponytails: A messy low ponytail (tied at the nape of the neck) was seen at the Tadashi Shoji show and can easily be replicated yourself.
Low Ponytails: At Alexander Wang, Guido for Redken created a center part and slicked back hair into a low ponytail at the nape of the neck, keeping the pony tousled.
Low Ponytails: Not all ponytails have to be created with flowing locks. The slicked-back ponytails at Suzanne Rae sat at the nape of the neck also but were chic even without extensions.
The biggest trend, hands down, at Spring 2013 NYFW was minimalism. "No makeup" makeup is the goal for spring -- so start practicing now.
Minimalism: Hands down the biggest trend at fashion week (and one of the hardest to get just right), Belstaff showed how to get the minimalist trend with just a soft flush on the cheeks and balm on the lips.
Minimalism: At Suno, since the hair was in such a severe style, the skin was given a healthy glow.
Minimalism: The All-American Lacoste girl fit this trend perfectly, with groomed brows and natural makeup.
We saw two ends of the nail spectrum this season with the very bare, neutral nail and intricate nail art on pointy, stiletto nails. You can decide which one inspires you!
Stiletto Nails: At Katie Gallagher's show the mix of black and gold in these oval nails helped to bring out the collection.
Stiletto Nails: Deborah Lippmann created gingham nails for Kate Spade's presentation, taking full advantage of the stiletto shape.
Stiletto Nails: Tracey Reese showed off blue and white nail art at her Spring 2013 show.
The "wet" hair trend has certainly stuck around, with stylists using
various products to get that slicked back look. This season we saw the
style "roughed up" a bit, to give it more of an edge.
Slicked-Back Hair: This slicked-back hair gave the models a bit of an edge at Kimberly Ovitz.
Slicked-Back Hair: For Rachel Comey's Spring 2013 show, the slicked-back look wasn't quite as sleek or severe, which we loved.
Slicked-Back Hair: The hair at Rag & Bone was sleek at the front and loose at the back for that downtown cool vibe.
Pink and red tones were spotted on the eyes at shows such as Donna Karan, Costello Tagliapetra and Theysken's Theory in various forms such as lipstick, blush and shadow.
Think Pink: At Donna Karan, the models eyes were lined with magenta as well as their lashes for a "sci-fi, modern feel."
Think Pink: The pink trend continued on at Jill Stuart, were eyes were rimmed with a reddish-pink shade.
Think Pink: For Costello Tagliapietra, a lipstick was blended and applied around the crease of the eye and upper cheekbone.