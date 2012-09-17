New York Fashion Week Spring Beauty Guide: 12 Trends to Know

Now that we’ve made it through New York Fashion Week and the dust has settled, we can reflect back on the flurry of trends that we’ve witnessed as we dashed from show to show. Obviously many more will develop and be expanded on as we move through London and into Milan and Paris over the course of the month, but New York gives us a good amount of insight about what is to come.

There was a very large theme during NYFW that, as beauty junkies expecting some spring hues, threw us for quite a loop: The “urban party girl” was spotted on many runways, with minimal color and often just a smudge of black liner. We were also pretty surprised to see rainbow-streaked hair popping up at a variety of shows. From faces stripped of color to strands dripping with rainbow hues, we saw it all. Click through the slideshow above to see what other trends we found backstage this season, as well as what the pros are saying about how to get the looks!

[All images via IMAXtree, Graphics by Rolando Robinson]