NYFW Pop Up Shop: Bleach London

It should come as no surprise that here at Beauty High we have a deep love for any hair trend that involves colors, feathers or braids. So when we heard that the trendy, London hair spot, Bleach London, was opening a pop up shop for Fashion Week at Made at Milk Studios we couldn’t wait to get our hair done by our new favorite Brits.

Colorist Alexandra Brownsell’s came with two members of her team to open an appointment-only color bar amidst the Fashion Week traffic. Beauty Director Rachel Adler, StyleCaster Associate Editor Susie Gertner and myself took a little detour from our hectic schedule to add a little punch to our normal hair-dos.

There was great debate over what type of Bleach London hair treatment we each wanted to do. Rachel, already a colored-hair veteran, opted for keeping her purple ends by adding a bit more oomph with Bleach’ssignature dip-dye. Alex re-dyed Rachel’s tips, alternating between a color she called “grape” and another we deemed “Barney.” With a brighter hue on her ends, Rachel solidified herself as the “beauty girl with purple hair” for the rest of Fashion Week and even had a few stylists snap pics of her freshly colored locks backstage.

Meanwhile, Susie, who hadn’t gotten her hair colored in five years, started shaking in her bad-ass heels when she saw the counter set up with bleach.

Afraid of damaging her fine hair, Alex used a gentler process on the ends of Susie’s hair where she basically scrunched a product into her tips before she color washed it with a subtle, green dye. Susie walked away with the perfect shade of emerald green on her ends and the strong desire to never wash her hair again so it wouldn’t fade.

I, on the other hand, took a more subtle approach. I knew that as the girl whose mother still won’t allow her to get her second holes pierced, there was a slim chance that I could escape a family gathering alive with pink hair (my true desire after seeing Chris Benz and Charlotte Free all week). So I went with a slightly more permanent alternative. The Bleach London team took my blond, highlighted hair and dyed in dark brown roots. They then teased the tips and scrunched in a bleach solution and used another shade of lighter brown to transition the two. It was the first hair appointment I’ve ever been to where my hair wasn’t perfectly blown out and straightened. After a quick blow dry sans a brush, the Bleach team sprayed TIGI Catwalk into my hair to give it some volume and texture and sent me on my merry way… with a center part no less.

The good news is that pretty soon you may be able to get your own dip dyed look from Bleach London since they are in the process of looking for a space to open in New York City… the British are coming, the British are coming!