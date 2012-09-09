NYFW Nail Art Stalking: Garden Parties & Bloody Tips

Amidst all of the neutral nails that we’ve been seeing this New York Fashion Week, there has also been a flurry of nail art. From gingham nails to nails dripping in blood, our prayers have been answered and nail art is officially sticking around for another season. If you were a little worried that people would get bored and tone down their look — fear not. From what we are seeing in the trenches of backstage, things are just getting more exciting.

Flip through the slideshow above to see what we’ve been spotting nail art-wise so far, and keep a look out as we continue to grab pictures of the coolest manicures backstage on our Instagram.