NYFW Nail Art Stalking: Garden Parties & Bloody Tips

Amidst all of the neutral nails that we’ve been seeing this New York Fashion Week, there has also been a flurry of nail art. From gingham nails to nails dripping in blood, our prayers have been answered and nail art is officially sticking around for another season. If you were a little worried that people would get bored and tone down their look — fear not. From what we are seeing in the trenches of backstage, things are just getting more exciting.
Flip through the slideshow above to see what we’ve been spotting nail art-wise so far, and keep a look out as we continue to grab pictures of the coolest manicures backstage on our Instagram.
For Rachel Antonoff's garden party presentation, three nail designs were created by CND's Candice Manacchio to pay tribute to the theme. The first, "Aerial Nail" gave a bird's eye view tribute to the Versailles.
The second were clear tips layered with white polish and tagged with blue & red signatures that memorialized the friends and family close to the designer.
And the third, the "Garden Nail" captured the maze-like quality of the winding hedges at the presentation. We love the dedication that Rachel Antonoff has to nail art!
At Jen Kao, CND's Shelena Robinson created an "earthy, muted beige nail" inspired by bone using CND Gold Shimmer Effect layered with CND Colour in Pink Lily. These are a lot prettier than bones if you ask us.
For Nicole Miller's Spring 2013 show, sci-fi 80's inspired prints were accessorized with "galaxy glam" nails that were created by CND's Candice Manacchio. The manicure was created with a custom blended mint green overlapped with sporadically sponged-on CND Sapphire Sparkle Effect as well as CND Colour in Studio White and a pink shade from CND's new polish line coming in the spring. Each nail was then edged out with CND Colour in Blackjack for a modern twist.
At Prabal Gurung, manicurist Traceylee created a "bloody" manicure by using the new Sally Hansen Angel Bite nail polish and a fine-tipped striper brush and literally free-handing the blood drips onto the nail, minus the base coat.
At Charlotte Ronson, nail artist Miss Pop created an ocean inspired manicure using three color club polishes and painting them onto the edge of a makeup sponge one at a time, and then dabbing them onto the nail. She finished with a top coat to seal, and the wave was finished!
At Ruffian, Keri Blair led the nail team for MAC Cosmetics. She chose to glue small, gold filigree right on top of the model's nail shade.
