NYFW Spring 2013 Nail Art: We Wrap Up the Best of the Week

Neutral shade were still popping up all over the runways during the last few days of New York Fashion Week, but there are plenty of nail art designs to envy as well. From pearlescent shades to details that pop off the nail, these designs definitely take time (and creative minds) to create. We can also predict that icy shades of blue and white will be trending as many designers matched their cool-themed collections with similar nails.

Check out the slideshow to see some of the latest and coolest nail art from the runways. Then tell us, would you try the “hidden pearl manicure?”