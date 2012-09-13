NYFW Spring 2013 Nail Art: We Wrap Up the Best of the Week

Neutral shade were still popping up all over the runways during the last few days of New York Fashion Week, but there are plenty of nail art designs to envy as well. From pearlescent shades to details that pop off the nail, these designs definitely take time (and creative minds) to create. We can also predict that icy shades of blue and white will be trending as many designers matched their cool-themed collections with similar nails.
Check out the slideshow to see some of the latest and coolest nail art from the runways. Then tell us, would you try the “hidden pearl manicure?”
For The Blonds "Psycho Beach Party," CND's Kristina Estabrooks created a variety of nail looks. This one was called shark bites.
The Blonds also had a detailed "red caviar" nail that was created over
CND Colour in Blackjet for a multi-dimensional look that's slightly
scary.
To compliment Angel Sanchez's sophisticated collection, CND's Shelena Robinson did a matte lavender by mixing four different colors then created a darker, shiny edge with four other shades.
Fresh water pearl nails blended with the frosty hues of Catherine Malandrino's collection. Nails were done with a mixture of Titanium Pearl, Air Dry, and a touch of Black Jet. Pearlescent shades are definitely on trend.
CND's Heather Reynosa-Davis added pearls between three layers of nails in clear and orange for an oyster shell look. Now that is nail art!
At Rebecca Minkoff, Haven Spa used Essie's Mint Candy Apple for an icy blue that matched the cool theme of the collection.
To go along with the rocker-chic theme at 3.1 Phillip Lim, nails were divided in half with Essie colors in Brooch The Subject and Chinchilly.
To create this basket weave look, CND artist Michele Huynh weaved strips of matte shades in Desert Suede, Frosting Cream, and Chocolate Milk over a blend of high shine Desert Suede and Frosting Cream.
The space-aged inspired collection at Karen Walker was completed with CND Colour in Studio White for a "Milky Way Manicure" by Angi Wingle.
Christian Siriano's ballet-inspired collection meant makeup and nails were soft and pink. CND's Angi Wingle used Grapefruit Sparkle for a ballet slipper pink.
At Prabal Gurung, manicurist Tracylee created the blood drips by free hand with Sally Hansen Angel Bite nail polish with a fine-tipped striper brush.
For Kate Spade, Deborah Lippmann created gingham nails in a mix of colors on long nails.
The nails at Ruffian were complete with small, gold filigree glued on top of nail polish.
Models rocked two-tone nails in blue and orange at the Tracy Reese show.
These black and metallic nails went well with Katie Gallagher's black and cream-colored collection.
Lancome coral nail polish with silver racing stripes were seen at Monika Chiang.
Three nail designs were created for Rachel Antonoff's "Garden Party" by CND's Candice Manacchio. This one, "Aerial Nail," gave a bird's eye view of the Versailles.
For Jen Kao, CND's Shelena Robinson created earthy, muted beige nails with CND Gold Shimmer Effect layered with Pink Lily.
Galaxy Glam nails at Nicole Miller were created by CND's Candice Manacchio. A custom blended mint green was overlapped with sponged-on CND Sapphire Sparkle Effect, CND Colour in Studio White, and then edged with CND Blackjet.
At Joy Cioci, CND's Candice Manacchio used micro-beads and small pearls for an underwater manicure with delicate texture.