NYFW FW 2012: Up in the Club at Rachel Zoe

Wowsers – the eyelashes at Rachel Zoe were mind bogling! Charlotte Tilbury for Maybelline created a look that Zoe requested based on “if Mick Jagger was a girl, Marianne Faithful, and Kate Moss. The long wear formulas are perfect for this this; I wanted the girls to look like they were literally partying all night and rolling out of the club,” Tilbury shares with a wink. She used the Maybelline Dream Liquid Foam Mousse to create a second skin-like foundation, to give the effect of not really wearing anything at all. Lots of Illegal Lengths mascara, approximately 20 strokes, followed with some Colossal Volum’ Express mascara created the larger than life lashes, applying to both top and bottom layers.

Tilbury recommended to keep building up and loading up the mascara until you’ve achieved the desired look. She then worked the the EyeStudio Lasting Drama Gel Eyeliner in Blackest Black from the inner corner of the eye on a diagonal and bringing it back to the outer corner. She adorned underneath the eye with the liner but smudged it for a slightly smoldering effect. She finished off the look with Fit Me! Bronzer in Medium and the 14 Hour Super Stay Lipstick in Beige for Good.

Odile Gilbert for Kerastase did “straight hair – but straight hair with BODY!” The look was definitely rock ‘n roll and sexy, just as Gilbert described, involving texture and loads upon loads of product. She used the Kerastase Volumactive Mousse and the Double Force Spray generously, finishing off the look with one side braid of medium thickness that wasn’t supposed to look perfect; “we want the flyaways” she said. After all, the Rachel Zoe girl may have just had a wild night!

Taking natural up a notch, Sunshine for Zoya (who usually does Rachel Zoe’s nails when she is in NYC),used the Zoe-picked pink hue Avery, which Zoe was wearing at the show as well. On the models, Sunshine layered Amminah on top, a similar shade with a touch of a luminescent glossy sheen. There was no top coat applied, but for the sake of time used the Hurry Up and Dry top coat.