NYFW FW 2012: Rag & Bone’s Take on “Patti Smith in India”

Rag & Bone’s FW 2012 show is always one of my favorites — partially because I lust after the clothes on a daily basis — but mostly because of the power duo you can find backstage every year. No, I’m not talking about designers David Neville and Marcus Wainwright, but the marriage between Gucci Westman and David. Gucci, who is Revlon’s Global Artistic Director, stresses over this show like none of the others, and watching her work to make her husbands’ line a success is amazing.

This year, Gucci worked with the designers inspirations from their travels to India, creating a girl that was a bit like “Patti Smith in India.” For the skin, she wanted to keep the look really pure and untouched, but contrasted that with harsh liner underneath the eye. She layered highlighters and primers on the skin for a porcelain yet luminous texture and added a nude lip and a groomed brow to complete the look.

For hair, Guido Palau for Redken played off of Gucci’s inspiration, giving the girls a bit more of a “dready” look, with a bedhead edge. Using Redken Full Frame 07 to add texture, Guido twisted the hair and dried it for that sexy, cool, messy look with an edge. As he described it, so “Rag and Bone rock and roll.”