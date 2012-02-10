NYFW FW 2012: Peter Som’s Sleek Hair & Lipstick on Lids

Peter Som’s Fall/Winter 2012 collection was designed with that proper lady in mind, and you can see graphic and structural elements to bold and minimalistic silhouettes. To complement the style, Eugene Souleiman for Wella wanted to let the hair reflect that modern, strong woman. He created a style with a sleek, graphic and structural front (with a deep side part) and let the hair fall into a textured and matte back. To do this, Eugene smoothed the hair down with Wella Sculpt Force Flubber Gel in the front, and spun the rest of the hair into a bun to enhance texture and waves in the bottom portion.

For makeup, Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics wanted a fresh face for the girls, keeping the look very matte to give them a sophistication. He began by using Matchmaster Foundation and dusting the face with a translucent powder. Tom also added a violet blush (MAC’s Stratus Mineralize Blush coming out in July) to the contours of the cheeks for a touch of dimension and color. On the lids, Tom added a peachy nude lipstick along the outer corners (the same that he put on their lips) in Delectable. He finished the look with a brown mascara, and added color to the brows if necessary.

For nails, Zoya used the collection that they collaborated on with Peter Som this season, a limited edition collection that includes a full-coverage pink called Audrey (on the fingers) and a full-coverage green called Evvie (on the toes). The collection was available for purchase immediately following the show, and will be available until it sells out!