NYFW FW 2012: Kate Spade Has Parisienne Fringe & Polka Dots

With a rockstar team that includes Deborah Lippmann and Brad Goreski how could the beauty at Kate Spade not be totally swoon-worthy. Inspired by Parisienne flair the look included a soft smokey eye, bold fringe bangs and oval shaped polka dot nails.

Neil Scibelli for Jouer Cosmetics said they wanted to keep the look classic, but still have an edge to the eyes. Scibelli said it wanted to be a light, wearable smokey eye.

“It is not intimidating, not too harsh, but it is still wearable for the typical Kate Spade girl,” he explained.

When it comes to the hair and eyes nothing was decided until the makeup test yesterday. In order to get something very graphic and modern, they had to create custom-colored bangs last night for each of the models.

Deborah Lippmann, nail artist extraordinaire, said the last 24 hours have been a lot of fun with Brad. She explained that they originally thought the concept would be a bright orange or a pop of color, but instead they opted for a oval-tipped mani with a black base and peach colored polka dots. Deborah spent all of yesterday prepping the nails herself, and she said so far all of the models are really excited to wear the fake tips.

“What is so great about this manicure,” she explained, “is that you can really do it yourself.”