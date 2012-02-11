NYFW FW 2012: Jen Kao Reimagines The ‘Ombre’ Hairstyle

The inspiration at Jen Kao’s runway show yesterday was an updated Gothic look, while still being pretty and soft and un-apologetically promiscuous. Shewanted the girls to look a “little hard” while still being approachable.

Bumble & bumble stylist Laurent Philippon created a “reverse ombre” to achieve this less harsh and more subtle Goth look.The style was very soft with a very neat middle part with a flat brush blowout and a bit of finishing spray depending on the texture of the hair to give it a nice expensive finish. Once the hair was blow dried straight he added custom colored dip-dyed hair extensions to each model. Models with darker hair had a subtle black dip-dye, while those with lighter hair had dark brown ends. To achieve the “expensive and edgy” look they finished by adding Shine On Finishing Spray.

Makeup artist Poly Osmond created a very clean face with a bold graphic liner to adhere to the Gothic element of the show. She explained the liner as “disconnected” because they are not taking it down to the base of the lashes. Apart from the eyes the rest of the look is natural with a hint of peach on the cheeks for a subtle tint and many layers of Eyeko Skinny Brush mascara to the lashes.

To complete the “polished Goth” look the nails were CND’s Oil Slick. The nail look was for the woman who has a masculine edge so they were shaped in a soft square. Like the rest of the look, they really wanted the nails to represent the dark pigments and high polish gloss that was shown throughout the collection in deep jewel tones.